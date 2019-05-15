Finally, hip-hop at the Minnesota State Fair Bandshell.

Rapper-singer-author Dessa, a Minnesota music star for every occasion, will headline two nights at this year's Bandshell Tonight series.

The only Bandshell headliner still making relevant new music, Dessa will close the series on Sept. 1-2. She dropped her acclaimed, third full-length solo album, “Chime,” last year and recorded a live album in March with the Minnesota Orchestra, which is expected to be released this fall.

The rest of the Bandshell Tonight lineup emphasizes oldies but goodies, including 1990s soul men Tony! Toni! Tone!, country vets Lonestar of “Amazed” fame, 1960s heartthrob Peter Noone & Herman’s Hermits, and Go-Go’s lead singer Belinda Carlisle, not to be confused with Brandi Carlile, who is at the grandstand on Aug. 31. And, of course, the Bandshell follows the movie-inspired trend with a salute to Queen, starring Gary Mullen.

The fair’s seven free stages will feature an array of regional and local performers.

Among the out-of-town attractions are the twangy guitar duo of Bill Kirchen and Redd Volkaert, zydeco favorite Chubby Carrier and country rapper Colt Ford. Locals include blues-soul powerhouse Joyann Parker, bluegrassy Pert Near Sandstone and Illism, a husband-and-wife rapper/singer duo.

For the complete lineup and details, go to mnstatefair.org.