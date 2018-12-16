If you plan to get health insurance through MNsure or have already, nothing changes despite a federal judge's ruling that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional.

"Given the recent Texas court case, I wanted to remind Minnesotans that the Affordable Care Act is still the law of the land and that MNsure is open for business," Gov. Mark Dayton said Saturday in a statement.

With the ruling likely to be appealed, it could take months for it to go through the court process, putting any potential changes on hold, said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. "It has no effect on current coverage, no effect on enrollment," he said.

The deadline to enroll for coverage starting on Jan. 1 was midnight Saturday. But those who need comprehensive health care insurance can still enroll by Jan. 13, with coverage starting on Feb. 1.

Long-term, if the ruling is upheld and the ACA is found unconstitutional, Clark said protections like coverage of pre-existing conditions and caps on out-of-pocket costs could be eliminated.

In a tweet, incoming Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison pledged Saturday to fight the Texas judge's ruling.

Brandon Stahl