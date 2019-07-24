A Washington County sheriff’s deputy appeared in court Wednesday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of a 23-year-old man near his Lake Elmo home.

Brian J. Krook, 31, who lives in Somerset Township, Wis., is charged with being culpably negligent and creating unreasonable risk on April 12, 2018, when he shot Benjamin W. Evans shortly after midnight at an intersection near his home while deputies were responding to a 911 call of a suicidal man.

Krook is the state’s third law enforcement officer in recent memory to be charged in an on-duty killing. St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was charged with second-degree manslaughter and acquitted by a jury in the July 2016 killing of Philando Castile, and ­former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was charged and convicted of third-degree murder in the July 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry issued a statement after Krook appeared before Judge Mary Yunker in Stillwater.

“I am deeply saddened by the events of April 12th, 2018. The loss of life in any call we respond to is never the desired outcome, though I am proud that we have men and women that are willing to put their lives on the line every day to protect our citizens.

“In this tragic case, we have a grieving family and a grieving Sheriff’s Office. ... As this process unfolds, it is important to keep the family of Mr. Evans and Deputy Krook in our thoughts.”

Benjamin Evans Family submission

The specifics behind Friday’s grand jury indictment and the subsequent filing of the charging document, typically presented in a narrative known as probable cause, have yet to be released by prosecutors for the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, which is handling the case to avoid a conflict of interest in Washington County.

A spokesman for the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office said he would be issuing a statement later Wednesday with further specifics about the case.

“I wish I could fill in the blanks for you,” Elham Haddon, an attorney for the Evans family, said Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve been respectful of the process, and the family is on board with that.”

Disclosure of the indictment Monday came on the same day that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and state Department of Public Safety Director John Harrington announced formation of a working group that will focus on officer-involved shootings.

It also comes as law enforcement and the state look for ways to reform how police handle encounters with people with mental illness. At least 45% of the people who have died in forceful encounters with law enforcement in Minnesota since 2000 had a history of mental illness or were in the throes of a mental health crisis, according to a Star Tribune analysis.

According to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), deputies made contact with Evans near 34th Street and Lake Elmo Avenue as he held a gun and told officers he wanted to kill himself.

Officers made repeated attempts to persuade him to put down the gun, the BCA said. At some point, Krook fired at Evans, striking him multiple times. The BCA said a handgun was recovered near Evans’ body.

Evans had completed his studies to be a firefighter and was working as an emergency medical technician at the time of his death, the family attorneys said. Among his survivors is a 3-year-old daughter.

Krook was an eight-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office at the time of the shooting. He was briefly put on paid administrative leave after the shooting, returned to duty and went back on the same leave status Monday.