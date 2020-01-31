Delta Air Lines is suspending all remaining scheduled flights from the U.S. to China for the next three months, the carrier announced Friday morning.

“Delta has decided to temporarily suspend all U.S. to China flying beginning Feb. 6 through April 30 due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus,” the airline said.

The Atlanta-based carrier will continue to operate flights until Feb. 5 to ensure customers looking to leave China can do so.

It joins dozens of other global carriers, including competitors American and United airlines, in reducing or canceling flights to the country in the throes of a public health crisis. The decision comes a day after the U.S. State Department advised its citizens not to travel to China and to leave so as soon as possible.

Delta’s last flight to China from the U.S. will leaves Monday, Feb. 3 with the last return flight departing China on Feb. 5.

“The airline will continue to monitor the situation closely and may make additional adjustments as the situation continues to evolve,” Delta said.

The carrier currently operates 42 flights a week between the U.S. and China.

Travelers with flights already booked can request a refund or reschedule their trips for after April 30.