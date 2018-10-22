Delta Air Lines wants to fly nonstop from the Twin Cities to Shanghai and is seeking government approval to do so.

The airline submitted a request to the U.S. Transportation Department to begin nonstop service from Minnneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in 2020, Delta announced Monday.

If approved, it would be the first nonstop route ever between Minnesota and mainland China.

Both the U.S. and China limit the number of new routes that can be added by carriers from the other nation, but Delta says there is “availability for additional U.S.-China service that is not being utilized.”

The announcement comes just months after Delta unveiled plans for a nonstop flight between MSP and Seoul, South Korea, starting in April 2019.

“We are honored to be proposing the first-ever nonstop flight between Minneapolis-St. Paul and China as we continue to expand across the Pacific,” Ed Bastian, Delta’s chief executive, said in a statement.

China is the largest Asian market without nonstop service from MSP and the Minnesota business community has long campaigned for better direct access to it.

“Direct service to China would be a tremendous benefit to the Minnesota business and hospitality communities,” said Brian Ryks, chief executive of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP. “By seeking federal approval to fly the route, Delta is once again reaffirming its ongoing commitment to the Twin Cities and creating opportunities for people and businesses throughout the region.”

The route would be flown on an Airbus A350, which has 306 seats.