An airplane services firm, U.S. Aviation Services Corp., fired seven people working as cabin cleaners on Delta Air Lines planes at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport last week, a union of service employees said Tuesday.

Two of the workers will appear this afternoon at a previously-scheduled event by the Service Employees International Union calling for higher wages and union representation for workers at airline subcontractors and other employers at the airport.

In a statement, the SEIU said all seven workers were Muslim and were fired for “exercising their freedom to practice their religion.” The precise circumstances of the firings weren’t disclosed.

A call to an executive at U.S. Aviation’s parent company, Chicago-based United Services Cos., wasn’t immediately returned.

The SEIU said it plans a short program this afternoon at the Terminal 2 light rail stop at the airport, with participants then planning to walk to Delta offices about a half-mile away to “demand action” on behalf of the fired workers.

SEIU Local 26 in late 2016 won the right to represent several hundred workers of another Delta subcontractor, AirServ Corp., that provided baggage handling, cabin cleaning and in-terminal services. Delta is the dominant airline at MSP, accounting, with its regional flight partners, for about 7 out of 10 flights at the airport.