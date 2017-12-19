The last passenger 747 to land at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will take a farewell lap when it arrives early Wednesday afternoon.

Delta Air Lines, airport and federal aviation authorities have arranged for the plane, charter Flight 9771 from Atlanta, to fly a circle around the airport at just 2,000 feet above the ground.

The plane is scheduled to land at 12:45 p.m. but is likely to be in the vicinity around 12:30. It will pull up to Terminal 1 to unload its passengers, mainly frequent flyers and airline employees and retirees.

Another 747 will also land at MSP Wednesday morning but its arrival time has not been made public. It will park at the airline’s 747 maintenance hangar on the airport’s southwest corner near I-494 and the Mall of America.

Delta acquired its 747 fleet through its 2008 purchase of Minnesota-based Northwest Airlines, which used them since 1970 on international flights, including those flown to and from MSP. Delta is now replacing the jumbo jet known for its huge size and iconic hump with newer aircraft that are more fuel-efficient.

On Wednesday, the planes are likely to land on the airport’s long south runway 12R/30L. The direction they land will be determined by wind speeds at the time.

For plane spotters and photographers, the higher levels of the Red and Gold parking ramps will provide some of the closest spots to see the planes land. There is also a spot at the end of Cargo Road, between the runways, that will provide a close view, though parking is limited. The public may also use the small parking area on Post Road near the national cemetery.

Delta Air Lines’ chief line pilot Steve Hanlon will captain the last 747 into MSP and then fly “The Whale,” as he affectionately calls it, on to its retirement in Arizona.

“It’s a solemn occasion, a sadness,” Hanlon said. “We don’t want to see it go. We’re not happy about this at all.”

The planes will be used to charter pro and college football teams to games through Jan. 3, and then flown to a desert “boneyard” where they will be stripped for parts and recycled.