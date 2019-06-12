The Whitecaps on Wednesday added a fifth player to their roster for the 2019-20 season, re-signing Amanda Boulier, who was a finalist for the National Women’s Hockey League’s defender of the year last season.

Boulier, a former St. Lawrence standout from Watertown, Conn., had five goals and eight assists in the 2018-19 regular season and added a goal and an assist in the playoffs as the Whitecaps captured the Isobel Cup championship in their first NWHL season. She played the previous season with the Connecticut Whale after a college career that saw her collect 28 goals and 76 assists in four seasons. Terms of her contract were not released.

“We can’t wait to get started on 2019-20 and, along with our fans, defend the Isobel Cup,” Boulier said in a statement.

Boulier joins goalie Amanda Leveille and forwards Jonna Curtis, Allie Thunstrom and Nicole Schammel in signing with the Whitecaps for the upcoming season.

The NWHL is going forward with plans for its fifth season despite an ongoing boycott by more than 200 of the top players in North America who are seeking a more financially stable league in which to play. Included in that group are several prominent players who skated for the Whitecaps last season, including Olympians Hannah Brandt, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Lee Stecklein.