The Twin Cities’ signature celebration of all things winter could suffer a chilling effect — in figurative and literal terms — as a deep freeze with negative thermometer consequences heads this way.

The St. Paul Winter Carnival, billed as “The Coolest Celebration on Earth,” runs from Thursday to Feb. 3. Most events are outdoors in downtown St. Paul and around Kellogg Mall Park, Landmark Center and the State Fairgrounds.

The carnival’s first several days are sure to see single-digit temperatures with lows in below-zero territory, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Among the frigid fun with uncertain fate: Kellogg Mall Park concerts, ice carvings, a half-marathon and the opening day’s parade starting after dark on Thursday.

Just how cold will it feel? Well the answer my friend, is blowing in the wind.

“Thursday night is going to be pretty bad for winds,” NWS meteorologist Caleb Grunzke said. Gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour in the metro are forecast to create “very brutal” windchill readings in the low 30s below zero, Grunzke said.

Don’t be shocked at this drumbeat of below-normal readings, Grunzke said, noting that it’s at this point on the calendar when the coldest of cold days typically arrive.

If it’s any consolation, the coldest of cold nights comes Thursday with a low of minus-14 expected. Over the next week’s worth of days, Sunday just might be the one outlier, when a low of 3 above bucks the trend.