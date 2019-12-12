The number of students attending Bethel University has been getting smaller in recent years, and now the faculty and administration will too.

Bethel, a private Christian school in Arden Hills, announced this week that it will cut personnel and its budget to deal with declining enrollment.

In a statement posted on its website on Tuesday, Bethel officials said the school is one of many universities across the nation facing economic challenges because of the declining number of high school graduates and traditional college-age students. The 2008 recession, which led to a decline in birthrates, is largely behind the enrollment drop-off, and regional liberal arts universities such as Bethel have little choice but to make difficult decisions, the school said.

The school did not say how many staff positions would be eliminated, but cuts would be announced in January. It also said it will announce faculty reductions in April.

The school said affected faculty members would remain employed until the end of the 2020-21 school year. The university will also offer teach-out programs to students studying in disciplines affected by curriculum changes, the school's statement said.

"These changes, while painful, are a necessary part of our work to ensure Bethel will thrive well into the future," Deb Harless, executive vice president and provost in a news release. "By investing in new programs and initiatives and reducing our operating costs, we will create a sustainable path forward that will equip our faculty, staff, and students for success."

Over the past decade, first-time undergraduate enrollment in the United States has fallen by 10%, according to National Student Clearinghouse data.

Bethel has felt that pinch, and responded by expanding its online degree offerings for adult undergraduate, graduate and seminary students, the school said.

Bethel also has launched a variety of high-demand programs, including a bachelor's degree in Special Education, four undergraduate engineering majors, and a doctor of nursing practice degree in an effort to attract students, the school's statement said.

Bethel also said it is "actively investigating ways to reduce tuition without sacrificing important aspects of the student experience."