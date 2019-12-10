St. Cloud State and Minnesota Crookston are cutting their Division II football programs, the schools announced Tuesday.

St. Cloud State is also cutting men’s golf and women’s golf — and adding men’s soccer — to comply with federal Title IX regulations and address a budget shortfall.

“We made this extremely difficult decision because St. Cloud State faces a convergence of circumstances that required us to change our athletics offerings,” St. Cloud State President Robbyn Wacker said in the news release. “This will have a profound impact on our committed student-athletes, our dedicated coaches, and the passionate alumni and supporters who have followed our programs throughout their proud histories.”

In August, a federal court found St. Cloud State’s athletics department to be out of compliance with Title IX, the 1972 federal law the federal law prohibiting gender discrimination in educational settings.

In 2016, St. Cloud State trimmed six other sports programs — men’s and women’s tennis and women’s Nordic skiing, men’s cross-country and men’s indoor and outdoor track and field. That prompted a lawsuit, with athletes claiming the school was violating Title IX.

In August, U.S. District Judge John Tunheim ordered SCSU to “take immediate steps to provide its female students with an equitable opportunity to participate in varsity intercollegiate athletics.”

Tuesday’s news release said the school’s current athletic structure “inhibits the University’s ability to address the Aug. 1 Federal District Court Title IX ruling, and the fiscal situation of both the University and Huskies Athletics, with a growing athletics deficit of more than $1.6 million over the past [four] years.”

Like St. Cloud State, Minnesota Crookston competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Crookston was 0-11 last season and lost all but two of 66 games over the last six year.

“The [football] program has historically faced serious challenges from lack of available funding, challenges that have grown in recent years,” Crookston’s news release said. “Without substantial and ongoing financial investment in facilities, student-athlete development, scholarships and staffing, the football program cannot be maintained, let alone improve competitively.

This is a breaking news story. Come back to StarTribune.com for more information.