Amber Hopkins, the 31-year-old expectant mother whose body was found dumped under a pile of debris in March, died from an accidental drug overdose, the medical examiner says.

But exactly how her body wound up covered in brush along the fence line of a vacant home on the city’s North Side remains a mystery.

An autopsy by the Hennepin County medical examiner ruled her death accidental after toxicology results pointed to a lethal mix of fentanyl and methamphetamine. However, investigators could not determine where and when she died, according to information gathered through a public records request.

Hopkins’ mother said authorities told her that someone had administered a dose of Narcan — a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses — that day in an attempt to revive Hopkins.

“They said it wasn’t enough to bring her back,” Danita Torrence said. “Somebody got scared.”

The news offered little relief for the grief-stricken American Indian community that Hopkins was part of. Though many had initially suspected foul play, relatives are still pained to think that those around her failed to call for help. Instead, her body was simply discarded outside.

“Clearly, she was put there,” said her aunt, Jaime Brown.

Calls to Minneapolis police seeking comment on the case went unreturned Friday afternoon.

Hopkins had been missing for 10 weeks when a man rummaging through an abandoned lot in north Minneapolis spotted her body under debris that had emerged as the snow melted. Officers processed the area on March 26 as if it were a crime scene, but withheld all other information about the open investigation.

In recent years, Hopkins was homeless and struggling with heroin addiction, family members say. Several relatives had offered Hopkins refuge in their homes but refused to house her on-again, off-again boyfriend because they didn’t approve of how he treated her. She chose to stick it out with him on the street, living for several months at the sprawling encampment along Hiawatha Avenue, where drug use and accidental overdoses were commonplace.

Outreach groups distributed the lifesaving Narcan there to mitigate risk of fatalities. Hopkins’ mother said she also carries a dose.

But the couple chose not to join those who relocated to the new Navigation Center, opting to squat inside abandoned homes in north Minneapolis.

Hopkins was last seen alive early on Jan. 14, when she left her sister’s house to pick up her cellphone from her ex-boyfriend. At the time, she was five weeks’ pregnant, and he was the father.

Several days later, her mother filed a missing-persons report when she could not reach Hopkins on her phone. Her daughter’s daily social media posts also had abruptly stopped. It wasn’t like her to be out of touch for more than a few days, her family said.

“We didn’t believe she was gone,” her sister, Kelsey Torrence said, “because she always came back.”