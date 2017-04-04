Minnesota stands to lose hundreds of teachers and tens of millions of dollars in aid for poor families, low-income college students and environmental programs under President Donald Trump’s budget proposal, Gov. Mark Dayton said this week.

In a letter to Minnesota’s Congressional delegation, the DFL governor implored the state’s representatives in Washington to reject a “draconian” plan he said would disproportionately hurt children, elderly people and people in poverty. As Dayton and state lawmakers enter the final stretch of crafting Minnesota’s next two-year budget plan, the governor said it’s clear that decisions on the federal budget pose unexpected challenges.

“While we always face risk that our revenue projections will change, we are seeing more uncertainty and risk than usual,” he wrote.

In the six-page letter, Dayton highlights some of the programs likely to see cuts if Trump’s plan is approved. Federal programs slated for elimination include the Community Services Block Grants programs, which supports efforts to reduce poverty. Dayton said the state expects to get $7.8 million next year for a program that typically serves more than a half-million Minnesotans — but now could lose all of that money. The president also plans to eliminate an energy assistance program, which provides funding to ensure low-income families can keep the heat on in the winter. Last year, the governor said, Minnesota received $114 million in federal assistance for that program and served 339,900 people.

Among the other cuts Dayton singled out:

-About 2,800 fewer housing vouchers for low-income households.

-No block grants for small cities to help revitalize downtowns and homes. Last year the state received $14 million in federal funds for the program.

-No funding for a program that allows visually impaired people to get services from the state’s Braille and talking book libraries.

-Reductions to college work-study programs that would eliminate work study for graduate students and the elimination of summer Pell Grant funding for low-income students.

Meanwhile, the governor pointed to major cuts for state environmental operations, including a 47 percent cut to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Trump’s plan calls for the elimination of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and other environmental grant programs, along with rural water program that last year provided about $50 million for water infrastructure programs in small communities.

Likely transportation cuts include funding for a new light-rail line and for smaller airports like those in Bemidji, Brainerd, Chisholm, International Falls and Thief River Falls. Without federal funding for those airports, Dayton said, it’s likely commercial airlines will stop flying there.