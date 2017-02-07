Gov. Mark Dayton will undergo surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester to remove his prostate following a recent diagnosis of prostate cancer, he announced Tuesday.

"I have decided upon surgery to remove my prostate and, hopefully, all of the cancer," Dayton wrote on his Facebook page. He said the surgery is scheduled for March 2.

Dayton's doctors said his cancer, which they diagnosed last month, was detected early and has not spread beyond his prostate.

In a follow-up consultation last week, Dayton discussed treatment options that included surgery or radiation therapy. The DFL governor, who just turned 70, mulled his options over the weekend before posting his decision on Tuesday morning.

Common in men of Dayton's age, prostate cancer has high survivability rates. Dayton said that his surgery will require one overnight stay at Mayo but he said he planned to be in constant communication with Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and his senior staff while he recovers.