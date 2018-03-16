Gov. Mark Dayton proposed tax relief for 2 million Minnesotans Friday, as part of a broader proposal to increase state spending on schools, infrastructure, opioid treatment and protections for vulnerable adults.

“Individual Minnesotans did not receive much, if any, benefit from the federal tax bill” signed by President Donald Trump at the end of last year, Dayton said. “This is a way of balancing it out.”

Republicans quickly raised concerns with the DFL governor’s proposal, pointing to areas where it would increase taxes for some. Dayton’s plan would roll back some of the tax cuts legislators passed last year, including reductions in businesses’ property taxes and tobacco tax breaks.

Dayton’s plan also calls for reinstating an old fee of about $2 for driver’s license applications and some other transactions, which would raise about $10 million to reimburse deputy registrars around the state impacted by the problematic rollout of the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System (MNLARS). In addition, he called for a new fee on assisted living facilities to help cover the cost of additional oversight of such facilities.

“Governor Dayton’s plan is too complicated. It raises taxes. It doesn’t take responsibility for the failed DMV system, but increases fees to pay for it. It doesn’t take responsibility for elder abuse, but increases fees on nursing homes. It’s the wrong direction for Minnesota,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said in a statement.

Tax cuts were one of the policy disagreements at the heart of the bitter end to last session, when Dayton vetoed the Legislature’s budget during negotiations and lawmakers sued him.

The governor’s spending and tax plan provides a starting point for the GOP-controlled Legislature, as lawmakers attempt to rework Minnesota’s tax code in response to the federal tax overhaul. If they do not conform with the federal code, tax filers and collectors would end up with a complicated process. But conformity alone would result in income tax increases for some residents.

“This is a way of balancing it out,” Dayton said. “We’re not raising taxes per se on corporations, we’re just conforming or not conforming.”

With his plan, about 1.9 million families would see a $117 average income tax cut and another 329,000 families would see an average $160 cut, Dayton said. He said he now wants to see Republican’s proposal.

Along with the tax changes, Dayton laid out a long list of areas where he wants to spend the state’s $329 million surplus. Education and schools are a top priority, including special education, pre-Kindergarten programs and additional school security. The budget includes nearly $16 million for school districts to bolster security, an initiative Republicans also support.

The proposal also invests significantly in clean water infrastructure, opioid treatment and prevention, public employee pensions and statewide broadband.

“Governor Dayton’s budget proposes over a billion dollars in harmful tax increases to finance hundreds of millions of dollars in government spending, and he’s asking Minnesotans to pay more in DMV fees to clean up the MNLARS mess created by his administration. Republicans have no plans to ask Minnesotans to pay more taxes when we have a budget surplus,” House Ways and Means Chairman Jim Knoblach, R-St. Cloud, said in a statement.

Knoblach said they are pleased with some proposals, like school safety and refunds for deputy registrars.

This budget proposal comes partway through the two-year budget cycle, and also suggests spending for 2020 and 2021. State leaders ended last year with a projected budget deficit. But budget officials’ latest projection from February showed a relatively modest surplus of $329 million. That total was lower than many lawmakers predicted, giving them less money to work with this session.

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans stressed the need for a balanced budget and said this proposal does that, leaving $123 million on the bottom line.

“We must prepare Minnesota for any unexpected economic changes or federal policy changes and keep the state on sound financial footing,” Frans said.