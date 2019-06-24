A grand former jewelry store may become a restaurant next year.

As work moves along on the Dayton’s Project, a 45,000-square-foot food hall and market taking over the former Dayton’s department store, its developers have announced that the old JB Hudson store on the corner of 8th St. and Nicollet Av. in downtown Minneapolis will be turned into a history-filled dining establishment.

“Converting the JB Hudson space into a restaurant will offer a completely original dining experience in one of the most historic and iconic buildings in Minneapolis,” said Tricia Pitchford, senior vice president of leasing at Mid-America Real Estate, in a release.

The Dayton’s Project is expected to open next year.

The former JB Hudson jewelry store.

The JB Hudson space has a “distinguished” front-of-house with wood-paneled columns, ornate coffered ceilings, a double staircase and other historic elements. There will also be an outdoor patio and a dedicated entrance on Nicollet Av. (The jewelry store is now housed a block away, at 901 Nicollet Av.)

The Dayton’s Project renovation has encountered delays that have set back its previously announced fall 2019 opening to spring 2020.

That corner of Nicollet Mall has been quiet for some time. It may become a little livelier later this year, when 801 Chophouse opens at RSM Plaza, in a former Barnes & Noble.