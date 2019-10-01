With the workstations, bean bag chairs and coffee mugs, the fifth floor of the former Dayton's store in Minneapolis has transitioned from department store to downtown office.

The staged work suite along with a new three-level retail atrium in the bottom floors signify the recent progress at the $214 million Dayton's Project, which is being rehabbed into a contemporary office and retail complex. But with most floors still incomplete, there's still much work to do.

"Minneapolis is a show me type city. … We've been working, working, working these last few months, these last few years frankly, but now that we have certain aspects of the project to show, leasing activity has really picked up," said Mercedes Barsh, vice president of the Chicago-based Telos Group, a partner in the development that has helped lead the planning and execution of the project.

The 1.2-million-square-foot site on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis has been shuttered from public view for more than two years since it closed as a Macy's department store and was sold to New York real estate firm 601W Cos for $59 million. Leaders of the project wouldn't say if any office tenants have signed leases.

But the project is inching closer to completion with a large atrium that was cut between floors to connect the basement food hall, first-floor and skyway retail. Designers are nearly finished with an office suite on the fifth floor that will be used in large part as a marketing tool to help potential tenants imagine offices at the site.

This summer the project was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and new Dayton's signage was erected on the outside of the building.

Construction continued in what will be the grand staircase and entrance to the Dayton's Project on Nicollet Mall.

But the Dayton's Project is still very much a work in progress. More than 300 tradesmen and women a day can be found on site and about $9 million is spent on the project a month, Barsh said.

During a Tuesday morning tour, workers were sanding the ceiling in one section and welding in another. A wall that hadn't been there the day before had thrown even project leaders for a loop as they tried to navigate the maze of a development.

"It's a good sign. I promise!" Barsh laughed. "It's a really good sign!"

Most of the elements of the redevelopment such as the food hall will not be finished until the spring of 2020. The amenity floor, which will include a fitness center with a boxing ring, a library-like study and an indoor "winter lounge," had been previously planned to be finished at the end of November, but now is scheduled for completion in the spring. Some of the delay was due to the large scale of the amenities and the quality that developers want to deliver with the project, Barsh said.

"I don't believe after the Dayton's project there will be a project that has bigger or better amenities [in Minneapolis]," said Erin Fitzgerald, a principal with Transwestern who is responsible for office leasing.

Twitter: @nicolenorfleet