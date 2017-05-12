Gov. Mark Dayton on Friday followed through on his veto threats on five major budget bills, rejecting spending bills sent to him by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

In five veto letters spanning 18 pages, Dayton outlined point by point his objections to the myriad policy measures contained in the budget bills. He chastised Republicans’ budget bills as inadequate and urged them to eliminate most, if not all, the policy provisions and instead focus on spending levels. Five other budget bills are pending passage by the Legislature, but Dayton has already pledged to veto those as well.

“I remain confident that we can work out these differences and end the legislative session on time,” Dayton wrote in his veto letter of the agricultural finance bill. “The people of Minnesota expect that we work together to keep our state competitive.”

In their budgets, Republicans use most of a projected $1.65 billion budget surplus to cover about $1.1 billion in tax cuts. House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, has said that Dayton’s insistence on point-by-point negotiations on specific provisions was slowing down the process of finalizing a new two-year state budget

Talks have stalled and will not resume until Sunday, at the earliest, because of the weekend fishing opener that Dayton will attend with Daudt, as well as Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa. The three men will climb into a boat on the Mississippi near St. Cloud to mark the Minnesota fishing opener.

The Legislature is required to pass a balanced budget by May 22 or risk going into a special session.