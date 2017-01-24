Gov. Mark Dayton is expected to address questions Tuesday morning about his health, following a fainting episode that cut short his State of the State speech Monday night.

Dayton was nearly through with his annual address in St. Paul when he suddenly fell ill, fainting and striking his forehead on the lectern. The governor previously fainted during a political function a year ago and was treated for dehydration at the time.

Late Monday, Dayton’s chief of staff, Jaime Tincher, said in a statement that Dayton was recovering after he fainted and would proceed with a planned budget proposal rollout Tuesday.

Dayton, who turns 70 on Thursday, has had a history of health issues that have included two spinal surgeries in recent years.

The most recent occurred in December 2015 when Dayton underwent surgery at Mayo Clinic, where he also had a surgery in 2012. The neurosurgeon who operated on him in 2015 said the governor was suffering from spinal stenosis, a common condition akin to arthritis, in which bone spurs that grow on the spine pinch nerves in the area.

The condition frequently leads to weakness and instability in the legs and is often treated with surgery.