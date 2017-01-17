Thousands of acres of environmentally sensitive land in southern and western Minnesota stand to gain protection from a rural conservation project that is about to receive a major new cash infusion.

A highly-anticipated state-federal deal, announced Tuesday afternoon by Gov. Mark Dayton, will provide $350 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and $150 million in state funds to the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP), which pays farmers to idle vulnerable land.

The program targets about 60,000 acres of sensitive farmland, including stretches along the Minnesota River, one of the country’s most polluted rivers and a major contributor to the dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico.

Demand to enroll is expected to be strong, said Angie Becker Kudelka, assistant director at the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, which will administer the program. Farmers have seen a sharp drop in commodity prices, she noted, and the boom in farmland prices is tapering off, sweetening the appeal of a conservation alternative.

“We are thrilled for the state of Minnesota,” Becker Kudelka said. “This is a milestone ... but it’s just the beginning.”

The $350 million in federal funds is significantly less than the $634 million the Dayton administration requested, but remains a major installment in the program’s history. Federal officials have called Minnesota’s take “significant” compared to the federal funding for similar programs in other states, Becker Kudelka said.

Minnesota has used CREP in the past, but this installment is expected to have a bigger impact on water quality, said Bill Penning, a conservation easement manager at the Board of Water and Soil Resources. Wildlife habitat was top priority in earlier versions, Penning said, with water quality second. And the state now has better data to target to the most environmentally sensitive areas.

Unlike the larger federal Conservation Reserve Program, called CRP, which uses 15 year contracts, the new program uses a perpetual easement, taking the land out of production permanently.

One landowner who’s definitely interested is Paul Schwendemann.

A retired businessman in Madison, Minn., Schwendemann rents out 1,300 acres of farmland mostly in Swift and Lac qui Parle counties. He’s used conservation programs before, and said he expects competition to enroll farm acres in this new version. “I think there’s going to be a pretty strong demand for this,” Schwendemann said in an interview.

Schwendemann said he hopes to enroll about 160 acres, half of which is being farmed and half of which is idle under a CRP contract that expires at the end of the year.

One chunk is some marshy bottom land in Yellow Medicine County that’s studded with Cottonwood trees and bisected by Spring Creek. Another chunk, in Big Stone County, surrounds a wellhead for the city of Odessa, so that protecting groundwater from chemical contamination is important.

Schwendemann said it’s exciting to watch nature reclaim the piece of marginal farmland west of Madison that he placed in conservation years ago. It was seeded with 25 types of plants, and now local beekeepers erect their apiaries there, he said. It buzzes with honeybees.

“That one had tons of pheasants this year,” Schwendemann said. “It’s so beautiful with flowers out there. They pop up all over the place.”

The new CREP program serves double-duty as the heart of a state plan to boost the pheasant population. The birds have suffered from a loss of habitat in recent years.

The program focuses on three conservation practices: planting buffer strips of native plants between farmland and bodies of water; restoring wetlands; and planting land above municipal drinking wells.

Applications are expected to start in April.

Land will be selected based on an environmental benefit score, with landowners earning points based on the number of feet that lie along a body of water, for instance, or the percent of land that lies in a vulnerable well head protection.

“We definitely don’t want to talk about this as prime ag lands,” Becker Kudelka said. “It’s the most critically sensitive ag land.”