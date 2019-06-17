KEEP THAT CARD

Tom Hoge: The two-time Minnesota State Amateur champion from Fargo shot an even-par 71 and finished 2 over, the first time in three U.S. Opens he made the cut. “It was a good experience for the first time on the weekend, and it was close,” said Hoge, who will play at the 3M Championship in Blaine. “… It’s about as good as it gets this week.”

TOSS THAT CARD

Justin Rose: Starting Sunday a shot behind Gary Woodland, Rose’s final round started with a birdie but went downhill from there: He posted four bogeys in an eight-hole stretch and ended out of contention. He said needed 32 putts in a round of 3-over 74 that left him in a four-way tie for third.

ON THE COURSE WITH …

Viktor Hovland: He shot a 4-under 67 to finish the weekend at 4-under 280, breaking Jack Nicklaus’ record by two strokes for the lowest score ever for an amateur at the U.S. Open. The Oklahoma State standout, who won the U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach last year, becomes a pro this week and will play at the Travelers Championship.

U.S. OPEN MOMENT

Brandon Wu: He played in the final round and got his college degree on the same day. Wu missed his graduation ceremony up the coast at Stanford, but he was presented with his cap and diploma after finishing on the 18th hole. “The crowds were yelling at me all day about graduation, so it was pretty cool to get this kind of ceremony at the end here,” said Wu, who shot 74.

CHIP SHOTS

• Former Gophers golfer Erik van Rooyen shot 1-under 70, finishing at 2 over and in a tie for 43rd. He has played in three of the past four majors and made the cut in all three.

• Charlie Danielson of Osceola, Wis., also shot 70 to end at 5 over. “It was an amazing experience to make my first cut at a major, especially with it being at Pebble Beach,” he told Wisconsin.Golf.

• Jordan Spieth shot 5 over on the back nine, ending with a round of 76 that was tied for second worst of the day. He finished at 6 over for the tournament.

KEY HOLE

Par-5, 582-yard No. 14: Most players chose to lay up, but Woodland hit 3-wood from 263 yards to just off the green to set up a birdie that gave him a two-shot cushion over Brooks Koepka.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I gave it my all. And sometimes, no matter how good your ‘good’ is, it isn’t there.” — Koepka, finishing second after winning each of the previous two years.

TWEET OF THE DAY

“Golfers love the heavyweights. We love seeing Tiger and Rory and Phil and Koepka win big events and sometimes we forget how satisfying it can be to watch, in real time, a guy literally walking down the fairway to achieve a lifelong dream.”

— Fox’s Shane Bacon (@shanebacon).

UP NEXT

The year’s final major is now the British Open, held July 18-21 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Compiled from news services and staff writer Jerry Zgoda.