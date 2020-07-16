Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and Tony Finau committed on Wednesday to play in next week’s 3M Open at the TPC Twin Cities.

Finau is ranked No. 19 in the world. He was in the top five at the U.S. Open and the Masters in 2019, and lost in a playoff to Webb Simpson at the Waste Management Open earlier this year.

Watson won the 2012 and 2014 Masters.

Jerry Zgoda

Ibrahim on elite list

Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim was named a preseason candidate for the 2020 Doak Walker Award on Wednesday. It is annually presented to the nation’s top college running back.

In 2019, he played in 11 games and rushed 114 times for 604 yards and seven touchdowns.

As a freshman in 2018 when the team’s top two running backs were dealing with injuries, he rushed 217 times for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns.

Tartan star leaving

Dorian Singer, one of Minnesota’s top prep football players, is transferring from Tartan to an Arizona high school for his senior season. Singer, a Star Tribune All-Metro second-team selection in the athlete category last fall, said he wants to raise his college recruiting profile.

“I’m the only three-star receiver from the Midwest without a major offer,” said Singer, who holds 13 Division I offers. Iowa State is the only Power Five conference school that has made him an offer.

Singer, a 6-1, 175-pound receiver and defensive back, leaves Monday for Phoenix, where he will attend Pinnacle High School.

Singer caught 35 passes for 813 yards and 14 TDs last season and averaged 23.2 yards per catch. He also intercepted five passes.

DAVID LAVAQUE

Perbix picks school

Blake Perbix, a senior hockey forward for St. Cloud Cathedral last season, announced on Twitter he has committed to Northern Michigan.