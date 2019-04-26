Looking for the latest on the NFL draft, as well as a look ahead to Saturday's final rounds. You can find it all here.

Pick-by-pick results, including information about the players selected.

Round 1 | Round 2 | Round 3 | Round 4 | Round 5 | Round 6 | Round 7

The Vikings’ picks Saturday are 120th (fourth round), 159th (fifth round), 190th (sixth round), 191st (sixth round), 193rd (sixth round), 204th (sixth round), 217th (seventh round), 247th (seventh round) and 250th (seventh round).

The team's position is the draft is likely to change during the day as the Vikings can be expected to make trades to go after specific players -- or acquire more picks toward the end of the day.

Player profiles by position | by college

Profiles of the Vikings picks are here

Links to draft livestreams are here

Complete Star Tribune draft coverage on our Vikings page

How did the mock drafters do?

Draft coverage on satellite radio