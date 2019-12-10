Dave Winfield, a native of St. Paul, is one of the top all-around athletes to come out of Minnesota.

Winfield, a standout at St. Paul Central High School, was originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 40th round of the 1969 draft. He opted to attend the University of Minnesota.

– baseball, basketball and football. He was drafted by the San Diego Padres (MLB), the Atlanta Hawks (NBA) and Utah Stars (ABA) and, even though he didn't play college football, by the Minnesota Vikings.

In 1973, he was named an All-American and the MVP of the College World Series. As a pitcher during his Gophers career, he was 19-4 with 15 complete games, 229 strikeouts in 169 innings and a 2.24 ERA.

The San Diego Padres selected Winfield in the first round (fourth player overall) in the 1973 draft. After signing with the San Diego Padres, he immediately joined the Padres and made his major-league debut on June 19, 1973.

He would go on to spend 22 years in the major leagues including two seasons with the Minnesota Twins (in 1993 and 1994). At the time of his retirement, his 11,003 career at-bats were the eighth most in major-league history. He finished with 3,110 hits (which is No. 23 on the all-time list), 465 home runs (No. 36 all-time) and 1,833 RBI (No. 18 all-time.

Winfield was a 12-time All-Star during his major-league career and won seven Gold Glove Awards. He played in two World Series (with the New York Yankees in 1981 and the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992).

After missing the 1989 season with an injury, he was named the A.L. Comeback Player of the Year in 1990 by The Sporting News.

Winfield was elected to National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001 and he was part of the College Baseball Hall of Fame's inaugural class in 2006. In 2004, ESPN named him the third-best all-around athlete of all time in any sport.

Dave Winfield

Class: 2006.

Sport: Baseball.

Teams: Gophers, Six major-league teams including Minnesota Twins.