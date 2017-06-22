State leaders of the American Civil Liberties Union released squad car video Thursday of what they say is a law enforcement officer’s “disturbing and completely unnecessary ... brutal attack” on a motorist in Worthington who was suspected of initiating a dangerous road-rage encounter that same day and resisting arrest.

The civil rights group is calling for local authorities in southwestern Minnesota to investigate what it alleges is the use of excessive force during the July 2016 arrest of Anthony Promvongsa, 22, of Worthington.

The video shows Joe Joswiak, a member of the Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force and a Worthington police officer, pulling over the suspect’s vehicle and kneeing the belted-in motorist three times, then throwing punches and an elbow before taking him down in the street and putting on the handcuffs. The video from behind the suspect’s SUV does not show any resistance by Promvongsa, who went to a hospital for evaluation and was released that day.

“Agent Joswiak’s use of force against Anthony Promvongsa is disturbing and completely unnecessary,” Teresa Nelson, executive director in Minnesota for the ACLU, said in a statement that accompanied release of the video. “We are calling for an investigation of Agent Joswiak’s behavior and for him to be held accountable for his brutal attack ... up to and including termination and prosecution.”

Nelson said Joswiak has not been disciplined for “this abhorrent treatment of Anthony.” Messages from the Star Tribune were left Thursday for Worthington Police Chief Troy Appel for more information about his officer and the incident.

Promvongsa, in an explanation released by the ACLU, said, “I did not even have the opportunity to take off my seat belt before I was literally blindsided with this unnecessary attack. I immediately pulled over for the Worthington squad car, and before I know what was happening, I was beat and ripped from my vehicle.”

Kathleen Kusz, the Nobles County Attorney, declined to address what the squad car video shows vs. the allegations of resisting arrest spelled out in the criminal complaint that charges Promvongsa with assault with a dangerous weapon, fleeing police in a vehicle, marijuana possession and driving after his license was revoked.

Kusz cautioned that the video “shows a portion of the evidence that would be presented at trial.”

According to the criminal complaint, Promvongsa was the provocateur in a road-rage encounter that started about 9:30 a.m. on July 28. Promvongsa is accused of several aggressive acts toward the car of an off-duty Worthington police officer, including tailgating, swerving, making hand gestures out the window and closing in at a high rate of speed before stopping just short of the officer’s vehicle.

The off-duty officer then met up with a fellow off-duty officer. Promvongsa sped between their vehicles, said he was “going to get his boys and come back to get them” before speeding off, the complaint continued.

Having been informed about Promvongsa’s encounter with the off-duty officers, Joswiak drove in his unmarked vehicle to where the suspect was last seen and came upon Promvongsa. The complaint alleges that Promvongsa swerved toward Joswiak and kept going.

Joswiak and another officer, Sgt. Tim Gaul, got Promvongsa to pull over.

The complaint’s version of the arrest says that Joswiak, gun drawn, yelled at Promvongsa in vain to exit the vehicle. After more efforts to get the suspect to comply, Joswiak kneed Promvongsa several times while meeting resistance. The officer then threw one punch, pulled Promvongsa to the street and cuffed him.

The video released by the ACLU shows Gaul making a U-turn in a marked squad car when Promvongsa drives by. Promvongsa immediately pulls over. That’s when Joswiak arrives and strides toward the driver’s side of the SUV, both hands on his handgun at eye level, and unleashes the kicks and punches while yelling profanities.

Promvongsa, who is no longer in custody, awaits the scheduling of a trial date.