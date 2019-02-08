Atlanta declined to match the Lynx’s offer for restricted free agent Damiris Dantas, meaning the forward is slated to join Minnesota in 2019.

The Lynx signed her to an offer sheet earlier this week, and Atlanta had four days to decide whether to match the offer.

Dantas began her career with the Lynx. A native of Brazil, she was taking with the 12th and final pick of the first round by the Lynx in 2012. Finally signing with the Lynx in 2014, she made her debut, starting 23 games as a rookie. She began the 2015 season with the Lynx, but was part of the three-team deal that brought center Sylvia Fowles to the Lynx midway through the 2015 season.

The addition of the 6-3 Dantas — who has career averages of 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds — gives the Lynx much-needed depth in the post.