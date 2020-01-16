Penn State seemed to be the only Big Ten opponent the Gophers men’s basketball team could say it owned in recent years.

Four consecutive wins doesn’t seem like much but that spanned three seasons. It had been five years since Minnesota lost at home in the series.

These weren’t the same Nittany Lions, though. They had just earned a national ranking for the first time in 23 years. They were actually in most NCAA tournament projections, unlike Minnesota.

Still, the Gophers kept their winning streak alive against Penn State in a 75-69 victory Wednesday night at Williams Arena.

Guard Marcus Carr (27) and center Daniel Oturu combined for 53 points to lead the Gophers.

Richard Pitino had once been in a situation a lot like Penn State coach Pat Chambers is this year, where the expectation for the program is NCAA tournament or bust.

Center Daniel Oturu, part of the Gophers’ 1-2 punch with guard Marcus Carr, celebrated a three-pointer in the first half.

The Gophers (10-7, 4-3 in the Big Ten) weren’t playing early like their postseason hopes were on the line Wednesday, but they finished in desperation mode.

Marcus Carr’s floater just under seven minutes left in the second half capped a 13-1 run. And Daniel Oturu’s three-pointer helped the Gophers avoid a letdown after Sunday’s 75-67 upset win over No. 19 Michigan.

Coming off back-to-back losses to Wisconsin and Rutgers, the Nittany Lions brought confidence on the road shooting 60 percent from the field in the first half, which included a 10-0 run to take control.

A two-point halftime advantage turned into a 56-48 lead after a jumper from Lamar Stevens early in the second half.

A few minutes later, Oturu and Penn State’s Mike Watkins had to be separated before picking up off-setting technical fouls after a heated verbal exchange between them.

That sequence fired up the Gophers and their home crowd to rally from behind. Oturu’s three-point play highlighted 11-1 run that helped his team retake the lead.

Pitino spoke before the game about his team’s NCAA tournament resume at an event for fans in Maturi Pavilion next door. He stressed that even with seven losses they were in a better situation than at the same point last season.

Entering Wednesday’s game, the Gophers (No. 40) were among 12 Big Ten teams ranked in the top 40 in the NET rankings, which help determine NCAA tournament selection. They also had an offensive efficiency rated No. 19 in the country, which was the highest during Pitino’s tenure.

That made taking care of business against the Nittany Lions at home that much more critical to build momentum going into a tougher stretch in the Big Ten schedule, including road games at Rutgers on Saturday and Ohio State next Thursday.□