Gophers coach Richard Pitino and Hall of Famer Tom Izzo sat on Michigan State’s bench during warmups chatting for several minutes just before Thursday night’s game.

The Gophers didn’t have any secrets Izzo was necessarily trying to discover. Izzo has always gone out of his way to make Pitino feel welcome ever since he joined the Big Ten seven years ago.

Playing at the Breslin Center was anything but welcoming for the Gophers, who gave the No. 8-ranked Spartans a hard-fought game until letting it get away in a 74-58 loss Thursday.

Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman finished with a combined 46 points for the Spartans (13-3, 5-0), who won their eighth straight game since falling in early December to Duke. Izzo’s squad after some adversity earlier in the season looks every bit as solid as the team that reached the Final Four in Minneapolis last year.

After an emotional double-overtime loss last week at Purdue, the Gophers (8-7, 2-3) were looking for their first true road victory of the season, but they had trouble finishing with their best players on the floor.

Marcus Carr, who had 27 points in the Purdue loss, was held to just 11 points after foul trouble limited him in the second half. Daniel Oturu finished with a team-high 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The Spartan student section screamed at Oturu for the entire night trying to get one of the Big Ten’s top players rattled. It didn’t work until he received a scare late in the game.

The 6-foot-10 Woodbury product missed a layup and went down hard on his right elbow, but he returned to the game with his team’s comeback hopes dwindling.

One of the toughest road environments wasn’t so daunting in the first half. There were five lead changes, including Minnesota silencing the Spartan crowd going up 28-24 after Oturu ran the floor and finished with a two-handed dunk.

Just when Pitino saw some toughness in his team it couldn’t hit a shot for three minutes. Scoring droughts plagued the Gophers in earlier losses to major conference opponents on the road at Utah, Butler, Iowa and Purdue. The Spartans turned the momentum around to lead 36-32 at halftime.

In the first half, the Gophers executed the scouting report on how to limit All-American guard Cassius Winston, who opened the game 1-for-6 from the field. Problem is they allowed Xavier Tillman to dominate in Winston’s place. The 6-foot-8 junior was coming off his best game of the season with 20 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks in a win against Michigan.

Tillman had the edge on Oturu early, but Minnesota’s talented sophomore center eventually responded to the physical play in the paint.

In an important game to boost Oturu’s NBA draft stock, he made a pro move to spin baseline away from his defender for a layup to make it a three-point game. The former Cretin-Derham Hall standout ended the first half with an emphatic block on Tillman.

There was no intimidation factor, but the Gophers were maybe too aggressive defensively in the second half and it cost them. Despite struggling to score in his point guard duel with Winston, Carr hounded his counterpart on nearly every dribble. Guarding him too close, though, resulted in Carr’s fourth foul when he was caught on a pump fake at the 18:11 mark in the second half.

In his second game back from an ankle injury, junior Payton Willis returned to the starting lineup, but he also played backup point guard with Carr out. Willis’ jumper made it 45-39, but Michigan State’s pressure created some transition opportunities. Gabe Brown’s finger roll gave the Spartans their biggest lead at 52-41 just under 13 minutes to play.

In the previous four games, the Gophers shot 75-for-81 from the free throw line (92.6 percent), including 19-for-19 in their last home game against Northwestern. Making 29 foul shots was a big reason Pitino won 96-90 in overtime in East Lansing in 2015. That was the program’s first win at Michigan State since the vacated Final Four season in 1997. Minnesota shot just 5-for-6 free throws on Thursday.

The Gophers’ dominance on the glass wasn’t there as well. Entering the game, they had outrebounded their last three Big Ten opponents (Ohio State, Purdue and Northwestern) by more than 12 boards per game, but the Spartans won the rebounding battle 48-30.