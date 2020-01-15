Sexy re-imagined telenovelas

Miguel Gutierrez returns for his second commission with the Walker Art Center, in a new piece called "This Bridge Called My Ass," part of the Walker's Out There Festival. Last seen at the Walker in 2012, Gutierrez takes aim at stereotypes in the absurdist performance, with a cast of five Latinx performers inhabiting a high-stakes re-imagining of telenovelas. Informing this work is the 1981 feminist anthology "This Bridge Called My Back: Writings by Radical Women of Color." Performed in Spanish with subtitles, the piece playfully engages with matters of identity as it pushes notions of form, all with a dose of nudity and plenty of sex. Thursday and Friday's performances are sold out. (4 and 8 p.m. Sat., Walker Art Center, $26, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., 612-375-7600, walkerart.org.)

Sheila regan