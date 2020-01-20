Dance, acrobatics and martial arts

Ring in the Chinese New Year with a performance by CAAM Chinese Dance Theater, the local dance company and school run by artistic director Lili Teng. CAAM CDT offers a taste of Chinese culture and traditions, from folk dance to classical performance. The company’s annual Lunar New Year show at the O’Shaughnessy features spectacle and magic. This year, the title is “Journey to Dunhuang,” named after a city in western China that served as a gateway to the West during the Silk Road era. With dance, colorful costumes and a bit of acrobatics and martial arts, it’s a family-friendly event. (7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., the O’Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, $20 advance, $25 show, 651-690-6700, theoshaughnessy.com.)

Gothic, theatrical panache

The Walker’s Out There series continues for its third weekend with a piece by Dominican Republic-born, U.S.-raised and Berlin-based performance artist Ligia Lewis. “Water Will (in Melody)” is the third part of a trilogy by Lewis, each piece set in a particular color. The first piece, “Sorrow Swag” (2014), was set in blue, and the 2016 piece “minor matter” was red. The Walker-commissioned “Water Will (in Melody)” is set in black and white and features a gothic sensibility, theatrical panache and an all-female cast of four. Expect to be drawn into this dark and tactile theatrical world. (8 p.m. Thu.-Sat., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $26, 612-375-7600, walkerart.org.)

Final performance and goodbye party

For 17 years, Laurie Van Wieren has supported dance artists creating new work with her popular series “9X22” at the Bryant-Lake Bowl. Named after the measurements of the tiny stage, “9X22” has been both a way to see groundbreaking new dance and performance in the Twin Cities and a venue for choreographers to get feedback and encouragement about their works in development. This week, she says goodbye to the series with a big party and final performance by two of the very first guests in the series — Paula Mann and Chris Schlichting, along with a special guest. DJ Corinne Caouette will be spinning for the evening, and there will be cake and Champagne to boot. It’s sold out, but just come to the bar afterward and raise a glass to one of the hardest working dancers and dance advocates in the Twin Cities. (8 p.m. Wed., Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St., Mpls., $6-$15, 612-825 8949, bryantlakebowl.com.)

sheila Regan