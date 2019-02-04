The Lynx hope to bring a former player back home.

The team has signed restricted free-agent forward Damiris Dantas — currently in Atlanta — to an offer sheet.

Dantas began her career with the Lynx. A native of Brazil, she was taking with the 12th and final pick of the first round by the Lynx in 2012. Finally signing with the Lynx in 2014, she made her debut, starting 23 games as a rookie. She began the 2015 season with the Lynx, but was part of the three-team deal that brought center Sylvia Fowles to the Lynx midway through the 2015 season.

The addition of the 6-3 Dantas — who has career averages of 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds — would give the Lynx much-needed depth in the post.

Atlanta has four days to decide whether to match the offer sheet.

Kent Youngblood