A Dakota County high school music teacher was charged Wednesday with having sex with a 17-year-old student.

Christine Funk, 31, of New Hope, had sex with the student three times in February, according to the criminal complaint charging Funk with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Funk taught at Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights.

A school resource officer from Mendota Heights Police Department received information regarding inappropriate text messages occurring between the male student and Funk. In reviewing the messages, officers found conversations that suggested she and the student had engaged in sexual relations, the charges said.

Officers also discovered that Funk sent several partially nude photos of herself to the student. During an interview with Funk, she denied having sexual relations with the student and explained that any text messages of a sexual nature were a "fantasy". When confronted about texting partially nude photos of herself to the student, Funk initially denied doing so, but then admitted doing so after being shown the pictures found on the student's cellphone.

During an interview with the student, he initially denied having sexual relations with her. After a search of his cellphone, additional text messages were recovered that further suggested Funk and the student had engaged in sexual relations. The student later admitted to having sex at Funk's home, the high school and the student's car.

Funk was arrested and remains in the Dakota County jail, with her first appearance scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

