There was a time when the most impressive credential a comedian could boast about was a spot on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." Then it was being part of the "Saturday Night Live" family. These days, it's spending time in "The Daily Show" writers' room. On Thursday, both John Oliver and Hasan Minhaj learned they were receiving Peabody Awards for their TV work.

Alingon Mitra isn't as well known as those other "Daily Show" veterans, but he's steadily making his presence known on the comedy circuit. He's not a particularly dynamic stage performer, but during his Wednesday-night set at Acme Comedy Company, he showed off razor-sharp material, much of which dealt with being an Indian-American and Hindu who always feels like he's stuck in two worlds.

"I don't have the voice for comedy," he said. "I have the voice for therapy."

Those seeking relief from politics will find it during the majority of the Massachusetts-raised comedian's stand-up, although one of his most memorable bits dealt with how shooting a weapon on a gun range triggered conservative viewpoints.

Mitra will be appearing at Acme through Saturday night. For tickets, visit acmecomedycompany.com