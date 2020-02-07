The Timberwolves opened their press conference introducing D’Angelo Russell and other new members of the team to the public on Friday at City Center in downtown Minneapolis, giving the event the feel of a pep rally for the revamped Wolves, who have lost their last 13 games.

Russell is far and away the star of the eight players acquired in three trades that were made Wednesday and Thursday, with the point guard and good friend of Karl-Anthony Towns coming in a deal with Golden State that sent Andrew Wiggins and draft choices to the Warriors.

Russell and the new Wolves make their Minnesota debut Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center.

