One of the most well-known names in Twin Cities restaurants will have one less shop after this coming weekend.

The St. Paul location of D’Amico & Sons, the casual pizza-pasta cafe known for its bargain date-night dinners and unlimited wine and beer deals, is closing.

Feb. 24 is the last day of service at the eatery, at 975 Grand Av.

“After 22 great years in St. Paul we want to thank our customers who have been so loyal,” owner Larry D’Amico said in a statement. “Our lease is up, and we will not be renewing, but we hope all of our guests will continue to dine at our other locations.”

Fans of its boxed lunches and bottomless mimosas can visit other D’Amico & Sons locations in Edina, downtown Minneapolis, Golden Valley, Roseville and Wayzata, and on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

There is also an outpost for snowbirds in Naples, Fla.