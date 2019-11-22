Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en la Lucha (CTUL) has received a $150,000 grant from The Workers Lab 2019 Innovation Fund.

Minneapolis-based CTUL’s Building Dignity and Respect Standards Council collaborates with major construction developers on a set of worker-enforced labor standards designed to "raise the floor" of the industry.

“Wage theft, dangerous conditions, and labor trafficking have become all too common in the Twin Cities, MN construction industry,” said Merle Payne, co-director of CTUL, “With support from The Workers Lab, construction workers are ready to fight back in a powerful new way. Innovation funding will facilitate the launch of a new worker-led, standard-setting organization that will partner with CTUL to transform the industry.”

Since its inception, the Innovation Fund has invested over $2,2 million in more than 38 projects nationwide.

Each fund cycle, funds are awarded to entrepreneurs and nonprofit and public sector leaders so they may have resources to test new ideas in search for solutions, according to Workers Lab.

More information: https://www.theworkerslab.com/

“In this Fall 2019 Innovation Fund contest, we asked innovators for ideas that build power for workers by altering the relationship between working people and the systems and institutions that affect their lives,” said Workers Lab Managing Director Betsy Edasery.

The Workers Lab reviewed ideas from 268 applicants from 14 countries and 28 states across the U.S.