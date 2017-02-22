Gallery: By 5:00 p.m. over one hundred people were in line at Sartell City Hall hoping to attend Tom Emmer's 7:00 p.m. town hall meeting in the City Council room that only has 76 seats.

SARTELL, MINN. — A line began forming outside Sartell City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, hours before U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer was scheduled to appear for a town-hall meeting.

By 5 p.m., two hours before the meeting’s scheduled start, the line had grown to about 100 people — all waiting for a meeting in a room with 76 chairs. Several said they’d come to find out where their U.S. representative, one of three Minnesota Republicans in Congress, stands on President Trump’s positions on issues like immigration, health care and climate change.

They also want to show Emmer they’re paying attention.

Sue O’Hara, a retired medical technician from Sartell, was first in line at 1:45 p.m. She said she would try to urge Emmer to fix problems with the Affordable Care Act — a personal issue because she has cancer — and worries people like her would lose coverage if the law was repealed.

“These are the decisions that Congressman Emmer holds in his hands,” she said. “These are the real life issues from his decisions.”

Emmer’s meeting, first announced a month ago, attracted attention in recent weeks as GOP congressional town halls around the country draw large crowds and loud protests from people upset with Trump’s plans. Emmer, who represents the state’s Sixth Congressional District, is the only Minnesota Republican with a public event scheduled in Minnesota.

The meeting in a northwest suburb of St. Cloud generated a flurry of interest among progressive groups in and outside Emmer’s district. But most who turned up early were from the Sixth District, representing a range of issues and groups ­— or just themselves as individual voters. Some wore stickers listing their ZIP code.

Vicki Morgan, of Annandale, wore a badge listing her name, hometown and “Sixth Congressional District Voter.” At 73, Morgan said the presidential election prompted her to attend political events for the first time in her life, starting with the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. She came to the meeting armed with 20 cards she planned to deliver to Emmer, each with a message from someone explaining why they are concerned about climate change.

Shivering in the cold wind, Morgan said she’s come to show her congressman that she’s concerned about the future of the Environmental Protection Agency. She bristled at the idea that meeting attendees like her are being paid, as some Republicans have suggested.

“Standing out here for three hours at 73 — nobody could pay me to do that,” she said.

Song Matmanivong, of St. Cloud, said he wanted to show support for refugees and urge Emmer to do the same. He said he came to the U.S. as a refugee from Laos at age 6 and now works at New Flyer, building transit buses.

The line outside the meeting space was quiet and organized as the crowd grew, but Matmanivong said he expected the meeting would get more animated.

A day before the event, Emmer’s office sent out a news release warning that the congressman expected a productive meeting, but “should this event turn into a disruptive display, or if there are any violent actions or threats, we will end the meeting and be forced to reassess our policy on town halls going forward.”