Much-needed repairs involving asbestos removal will shut down a post office in south Minneapolis starting Monday.

The Nokomis Station at 5139 34th Av. S. is in need of “critical floor repairs,” according to a U.S. Postal Service announcement.

The closure of the building the Postal Service leases is expected to last until the Nokomis Station reopens on Sept. 27.

In the meantime, retail and box office operations will shift to the Minnehaha Station nearly 4 miles to the north at 3033 27th Av. S.

Retail hours at that station are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. The station is closed on Sundays.

Building owner Tom Bennett said the work involves removing asbestos from tile flooring throughout the building. Inhaled asbestos fibers aggravate lung tissues, which cause them to scar. Bennett said no ailments have been connected to the material.

Bathrooms are also being getting overhauled, he said.

The building will soon be “in a lot better shape,” Bennett said. “We want them to stay a long time. We’re taking care of it because it’s something they’ve asked for.”

Bennett said his lease agreement with the Postal Service runs until 2025.