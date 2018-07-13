At least four agencies were battling a fire at the Mendakota Country Club in Mendota Heights Friday morning, a dispatcher with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Crews were called to the club at 2075 Mendakota Drive around 4:30 a.m., the dispatcher said.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

Smoke billowing into the air was visible from the area near Interstate 35E and Hwy. 110.

The Mendakota County Club dates to the 1920s