Cretin-Derham Hall wide receiver Peter Udoibok, a three-star recruit who’ll be a senior this fall, announced via Twitter on Monday that he has committed to the Gophers.

The 6-4, 200-pound Udoibok is the sixth-ranked player in Minnesota in the Class of 2019 by 247Sports.com and is ranked 163rd nationally among wide receivers. He caught 22 passes for 429 yards and three touchdowns for the Raiders last season. Udoibok also had offers from FBS programs Air Force, Rice and Wyoming, and FCS schools North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State and Yale.

Udoibok’s verbal commitment gives coach P.J. Fleck’s program 22 players pledged to its 2019 recruiting class. The Gophers are ranked 24th nationally and sixth among Big Ten teams in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services.