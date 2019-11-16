So where — if anywhere — will Kaepernick end up signing after his workout for teams in Atlanta on Saturday? Here are three why nots, three no’s and three HECK no’s:

THREE WHY NOTS?

L.A. Rams: Ballyhooed offensive genius Sean McVay is in a slump at 5-4 this season. Perhaps his gadget plays would have more oomph if they were designed for Kaepernick rather than Blake Bortles.

Denver: GM John Elway seems open to the possibility. Considering all the whiffs he’s made on QBs not named Peyton, you never know.

Vikings: A team with a good track record on social justice issues and a roster built to win has a dicey backup QB. Sean Mannion has one start and has thrown 53 career passes.

THREE NOS

Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes is the reigning league MVP and Matt Moore has proved to be more than capable behind him.

Baltimore: Offensive coordinator Greg Roman served in that same capacity when Kaepernick was in San Francisco. But the Ravens have Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III.

San Francisco: A reunion in the Bay Area isn’t going to happen. Not with Jimmy Garoppolo starting and some depth at the position in Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard.

THREE HECK NOS

Miami: First, the Dolphins want to lose. Secondly, owner Stephen Ross was forced to quit the NFL’s social justice committee after getting too much heat for hosting a fundraiser for Donald Trump.

Dallas: The Cowboys didn’t attend the workout. Kaepernick riding shotgun with Jerry Jones in Dallas? Yeah, right.

Washington: Daniel Snyder already showed his stance when he went with Colt McCoy, Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson after Alex Smith was injured last season.