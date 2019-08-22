St. Paul voters will decide the future of St. Paul’s trash.

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Thursday issued an order that the city’s year-old system of organized trash collection must be put on the Nov. 5 ballot. Voters will decide whether to affirm or overturn the plan, which rolled out in October 2018 and has been challenged by residents who say it gives them too little choice in how to dispose of their garbage.

The group St. Paul Trash, which organized a petition drive to put the plan to a vote but had to sue after the St. Paul City Council refused to hold a referendum, trumpeted the decision on its website. “High Court Rules in Favor of People” was the headline of an e-mail sent out by the group shortly before 11 a.m.

City Attorney Lyndsey Olson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning. Peter Leggett, communications director for Mayor Melvin Carter, said in an e-mail that the mayor’s office would have a statement later Thursday.

