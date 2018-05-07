Authorities on Monday identified the couple killed in a car crash over the weekend in Coon Rapids.

Nikolus A. Hildreth, 39, was speeding when he drove his car into a concrete utility pole about 9:10 p.m. Saturday on Northdale Boulevard NW. west of 119th Avenue, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses told authorities that the car was traveling at "extreme speeds before it struck the pole and caught fire.

Also killed was a passenger, 38-year-old Chanda L. Nordstrom. She and Hildreth lived together about two-thirds of a mile from the crash scene.

Paul Walsh