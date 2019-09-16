Two years removed from the tragic mass shooting during their festival appearance in Las Vegas, country music star Jason Aldean and his band are rolling strong again and ready to announce “We Back.” That’s the title of Aldean’s new single as well as the name of his newly announced winter and spring tour, which will hit Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 14 as well as arenas in Fargo, Des Moines, Madison, Omaha and Moline.

Tickets for the Xcel Center gig – the finale for that initial leg of the tour -- go on sale this Friday (Sept. 20) at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the arena box office, with pre-sale options beginning Tuesday.

Tour mega-promoter Live Nation once again did not name ticket prices in keeping with its demand-based “platinum pricing” scheme in the publicly owned sports venue. Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver will open the dudes-only concert.

Aldean returned to the road this summer in a big way, playing stadiums such as Fenway Park and Wrigley Field in addition to his return to Minnesota to headline the Winstock festival in June. He's returning to Las Vegas for a special three-night run in December.

Here’s the full itinerary for his 2020 tour with the other Midwestern dates listed (all on sale Friday):

Jan. 30 -- Columbia, S.C. Colonial Life Arena

Jan. 31 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Feb. 1 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Feb. 6 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Feb. 7 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena

Feb. 8 -- Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

Feb. 13 -- Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

Feb. 14 -- Springfield, Mo. @ JQH Arena

Feb. 15 -- Wichita, Kan. @ InTrust Bank Arena

Feb. 20 -- Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Feb. 21 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Feb. 27 -- Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center

Feb. 28 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Arena

Feb. 29 -- Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena

March 5 -- Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

March 6 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

March 7 -- Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena

March 12 -- Madison, Wisc. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 13 -- Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena

March 14 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center



