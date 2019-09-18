In 2011, Om closed and left downtown Minneapolis without an upscale Indian restaurant. More than a year later, the Copper Pot Indian Grill promised to bring high-end Indian cuisine back to downtown, when it moved into the Lumber Exchange Building on Hennepin Avenue.

After 7 years in business, the Copper Pot (10 S. 5th St., Minneapolis) has closed. A representative of the Lumber Exchange confirmed the closing. The restaurant's website and phone number have been disconnected.

Here's what our food critic, Rick Nelson wrote of the restaurant in 2013:

The Copper Pot Indian Grill is that rare Twin Cities Indian restaurant that doesn’t adopt the same-old, same-old attitude embraced by the majority of its lookalike competitors.



For starters, someone in the kitchen devotes a fair amount of time to grinding and toasting enough spices to stock the bulk section at your friendly neighborhood natural foods co-op: Ajowan, coriander, clove, cardamom, mustard, turmeric, cinnamon, cumin and saffron.

Copper Pot's owner Sree Yeruva could not be reached for comment.