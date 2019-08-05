Coon Rapids-Andover scored five runs in the first inning and held off Canyon Lake, S.D., 8-4 on Sunday afternoon for its second victory at the Little League Midwest Regional tournament in Westfield, Ind.

On Saturday, Coon Rapids defeated Kearney, Neb., 15-7.

The victories put Coon Rapids in the semifinals of the seven-team tournament against Johnston, Iowa, a game that will be shown on ESPN at 10 a.m. Thursday. The entry from Iowa won the 2018 regional.

In Sunday's game, Jaxon Knutson went 2-for-4 with a double and Tyler Phillips drove in three runs. South Dakota pulled within 5-3 after the third inning, but Coon Rapids added three more in the fourth to create a comfortable margin.

On Saturday, Minnesota broke open a 4-1 game with six runs in the fourth inning and five more in the sixth and final inning.

The North Dakota entry in the tournament, from Fargo, split its first two games -- beating Kansas 8-0 on Saturday and losing 3-0 to Iowa on Sunday. Fargo plays Nebraska at noon on Tuesday.

The Little League World Series is August 15-25 in South Williamsport, Pa.

More information about the tournament is here.