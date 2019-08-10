Coon Rapids-Andover scored three runs in the final two innings for a comeback win over Iowa, 8-6, to win the Midwest Regiona and advance to the Little League World Series.
The game was tied at 5 in the sixth inning when Jameson Kuznia homered, scoring three runs.
Iowa led early and was up 5-1 after two innings at the game in Westfield, Ind.
The Little League World Series begins Thursday in South Williamsport, Pa.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Coon Rapids-Andover beats Iowa, advances to Little League World Series
Coon Rapids-Andover scored three runs in the final two innings for a comeback win over Iowa, 8-6, to win the Midwest Regiona and advance to…
Sports
Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu makes Rogers Cup final
Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu has advanced to the final of the Rogers Cup with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Sofia Kenin.
Vikings
Jaguars don't expect Robinson, Lee to play in season opener
The Jacksonville Jaguars don't expect left tackle Cam Robinson and receiver Marqise Lee to be ready for the season opener.
Twins
Boston's Price: Wrist better after cortisone shot
Red Sox left-hander David Price says he's feeling better, just days after getting a cortisone shot to treat a cyst in his left wrist.
Vikings
Lane Johnson, Dallas Goedert join Eagles growing injury list
Eagles' backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld was back at practice Saturday wearing an arm sling, one day after surgery to repair a broken left wrist.