Coon Rapids-Andover scored three runs in the final two innings for a comeback win over Iowa, 8-6, to win the Midwest Regiona and advance to the Little League World Series.

The game was tied at 5 in the sixth inning when Jameson Kuznia homered, scoring three runs.

Iowa led early and was up 5-1 after two innings at the game in Westfield, Ind.

The Little League World Series begins Thursday in South Williamsport, Pa.





