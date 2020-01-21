A husband and wife team who ran a drywall company that worked on large-scale projects cheated their employees out of workers’ compensation insurance in order to make more money, according to authorities.

Leroy and Joyce Mehr, 50 and 49, respectively, of Annandale were charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with insurance fraud and theft by swindle.

“Why is this wrong?” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said at a morning news conference announcing the charges. “Well, first it cheats the workers and the healthcare insurance they’re entitled to. Second, it cheats the insurance company who is supposed to provide the coverage, and third it cheats the companies that compete with the fraudulent corporation, because [the fraudulent company] can bid cheaper or take more money home.”

Authorities allege that the Mehrs mischaracterized “dozens” of employees as independent contractors in order to save money on workers’ compensation insurance. Independent contractors supply their own workers’ compensation insurance.

“It’s not a new scheme,” Freeman said, “but we’ve rarely seen it in the kind of level we have here.”

The case was investigated by the Minnesota Department of Commerce with help from the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters union.

Such practices in the construction industry have come under recent scrutiny when Hennepin County charged its first labor trafficking case in 2018 against Ricardo Batres, who was sentenced this month for coercing undocumented employees to work for his company, which was much smaller than the Mehrs’ company.

Batres was also convicted of insurance fraud for the same crime levied against the Mehrs. A count of theft by swindle was dropped as part of Batres’ plea agreement.

Freeman said the Mehrs are not accused of using coerced undocumented employees, and that his office is not aware of incidents where employees were injured on the job while working for the Mehrs. Batres’ employees suffered leg and back injuries due to unsafe work conditions.

The Mehrs ran Merit Insulation and Drywall in Clearwater, Minn. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said that the company was recently closed.

The Mehrs were charged via summons, which means they will be allowed to turn themselves into authorities for booking at a future date. They are not in custody.

The company has worked on “thousands of offices, apartments, and homes” for more than 30 years, according to its website.

“Merit Insulation and Drywall have grown to be one of the preferred commercial and residential drywall and insulation contractors in Minnesota,” the website said. “Our reputation rests on quality, solid work and excellent customer service.”

The company promoted its rates, noting that it offered “quality materials and expert tradespeople at competitive prices.”

Burt Johnson, an attorney for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters union, said low bids by companies like Merit push out companies that are obeying the law and charging more for their work.

“This is a big deal in our industry,” Johnson said of the case.

Such predatory practices are “widespread” in both single-family home construction and large projects. He said developers seeking bids can no longer “bury their head in the sand” when they receive bids that cost several hundred thousand dollars less than other bids.