The CONCACAF Gold Cup — soccer’s national-team championship for the North America, Central America and Caribbean regions — and the U.S. men’s national team are coming to the new Allianz Field in St. Paul this summer.

The confederation announced Tuesday that Allianz Field will be the site of Group D play, which includes the U.S. team, on June 18. That’s the tournament’s opening day.

Complete groups and schedules will be announced early in 2019, after all nations have qualified for a tournament that is expanding to 16 teams for the first time. Qualifying rounds will be played this month, in November and March 2019 as well. The CONCACAF Gold Cup takes place every two years, in rotating countries and cities.

Six national teams — the U.S., Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico, Panama as well as Trinidad and Tobago — have automatically qualified.

Gold Cup tickets for play at Allianz Field — new home of the Minnesota United — go on sale in mid- to late-November. Subscribers to the United’s newsletter will receive early access.

Under construction since May 2017, the 19,400-capacity Allianz Field is expected to be completed in February and the United is expected to play its first MLS regular-season games there starting in April. It’s currently more than 80 percent completed. Interior bowl-seat installation is nearing completion, the final panels of its exterior skin have been installed and playing-field grass will be planted in the coming weeks.