Minnesota lawmakers have struck a deal to bring the state's driver's licenses in line with upgraded federal security standards — and ensure that Minnesotans won't have to use passports to get through airport security.

Both the state House and Senate are expected to vote today on a measure that would bring the state into compliance with the federal Real ID law. Minnesota is now the only state that has not changed its licensing system.

"We really are last in the country, and today's vote on the House floor and the expected vote on the Senate floor this evening and the governor's signature will get us in line so we are no longer an outlier on this issue," said Rep. Dennis Smith, R-Maple Grove, the author of the Real ID bill.

Lawmakers from both parties have been working for years to bring Minnesota in compliance with the 2005 law, but compromises have repeatedly fallen apart over disagreements on driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants. Republicans have argued that the state should strengthen a rule that currently prohibits licenses for people who are in the country illegally, while DFLers, including the governor, have said the issue should stay out of the Real ID debate.

Meanwhile, the state has been edging closer to a January 2018 deadline, by which it must approve Real ID standards — or leave Minnesotans unable to fly or visit military facilities without a passport.

A joint committee of House and Senate members on Tuesday approved a Real ID measure that does not address the issue of undocumented immigrants, and leaders of both parties say they believe it can win the votes of a majority of their members when they vote Wednesday afternoon. The issue of licenses for undocumented immigrants, meanwhile will be part of the debate over a broader public safety budget bill.

If lawmakers approve the Real ID changes, Smith said the state will be able to secure an extension to ensure that new licenses can be issued by October 2020. He said standard driver's licenses will temporarily be accepted at military facilities and federal buildings, and that the new, Real ID-compliant licenses will be ready by mid-2018.

After that point, Minnesotans will have three options: a Real ID license that will allow for access to airports, military facilities and federal buildings, a special "enhanced" license that will get the holder through airport security but not military facilities, or a standard license, which won't be valid for air travel or entrance to military or federal buildings.

The Real ID licenses will have the same renewal fees as standard licenses, Smith said.

"What Minnesotans need to know is that once the governor signs this bill, they're going to be able to fly come January 2018 without any hindrance," he said.